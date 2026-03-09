PG Electroplast share price plunges 14% to five-week low amid gas supply shortage concerns

Shares of PG Electroplast, the flagship entity of the PG Group, crashed 14% to a five-week low of ₹525.25 apiece, in tandem with the sell-off in the Indian stock market, after the company informed investors about a shortage of gas under its Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement.

PG Electroplast shares opened the session at ₹599 apiece, compared to the previous close of ₹609 apiece, and the sell-off deepened as the day progressed, with the stock reaching the day's low of ₹525.25 apiece. The stock was last seen around these levels in late January.

Why does the PG Electroplast share price crashing today? The company informed investors through an exchange filing today that it received a communication from gas suppliers regarding a shortage of gas under its Gas Sale and Purchase Agreement, citing supply constraints from the Middle East amid the ongoing war between the US-Israel alliance and Iran.

According to the company, certain vessels have been affected due to maritime navigation restrictions in light of the ongoing war in the Middle East region. As a result, the gas supply chain has been impacted, and the availability of gas has become severely constrained.

"Consequently, due to supply restrictions imposed by the suppliers, the allocation of LPG quantities to PGEL under the said contract has been constrained with effect from March 9, 2026," the company said.

Amid the shortage of gas supply, the company said it is currently assessing the situation with respect to any supply curtailment that may need to be imposed on its downstream customers. However, the company added that it is exploring alternative sources of supply to ensure that production remains unaffected. At present, the potential financial or operational impact of the shortage cannot be quantified, the company added.

PG Electroplast share price trend The company’s shares have remained highly volatile since reaching an all-time high of ₹1,054 apiece in January 2025. Taking today's sharp crash into account, the stock has corrected by nearly 50% from that level.

In terms of yearly performance, the stock delivered a negative return of 41% in CY25, marking the first annual drop in five years. In the current year so far, it has lost another 8%.

For the third quarter, PG Electroplast reported a 50% year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹60.3 crore, while revenue rose 45.9% to ₹1,412 crore. EBITDA increased 37.4% to ₹117 crore, although margins narrowed to 8.3% from 8.8% a year ago.

During the quarter, the room air conditioner business grew 80.5%, while the washing machine segment recorded a 45.1% increase.

