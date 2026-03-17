Is PG Electroplast headed towards ₹400?

The BSE Sensex has delivered a negative return of 9% in the last one month.
The BSE Sensex has delivered a negative return of 9% in the last one month.
However, the stock of PG Electroplast has been down 16% over the same period. Is this the end of the fall for PG Electroplast, or is there more downside left?
Let’s examine the fundamental factors that can influence the stock price.
War in West Asia
Due to the war in West Asia, gas production and supply have been impacted.
Qatar, which is one of the largest LNG suppliers, has faced production disruption and has informed its clients about the shortage of gas supply.
PG Electroplast uses the gas across its manufacturing process, and it's one of the most important raw materials for the company.
In an exchange filing, the company has mentioned that LPG allocation to PG Electroplast has been reduced by its supplier. This restriction is effective from 9 March 2026.
The company is evaluating the operational impact of this measure, and the financial impact cannot yet be quantified. The company is exploring alternative suppliers, but this event will clearly impact the FY26 numbers and profitability of the firm.
Latest quarterly performance
Performance for the quarter ended December 2025 was robust.
Sales were up 45.9 % year-on-year, and operating profit was up 36.5% on-year, while operating margins stood at 8.9%, profit was up 50.3 % on-year, and profit margins stood at 4.3%.
The company’s net debt stood at ₹78.94 crore with a net debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Valuations
Over the past five years, PG Electroplast has traded at an average price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of around 54.
The maximum multiple during this period was around 140, while the minimum was 35. The stock is currently trading at 52 times earnings, just below its long-term average.
This suggests that markets are pricing in weak earnings visibility.
What Next?
The West Asia war and the supply of LNG will be the most important things to watch out.
If the war escalates and there is more disruption in gas supply, then it would affect the company severely. The margins will be clearly impacted due to rising prices for the next one or two quarters.
The company had given guidance of ₹5,700-5,800 crore in sales for FY26 in the December conference call. and a capex of ₹700–750 crore.
The market would be closing, tracking the March quarter commentary for the coming year, as well as the impact of this war on financials and the order book situation.
Price performance
The stock delivered a negative return over the last 1 year; it is down 38%.
In the past six months, it has fallen 10%. Over the last month, it has been down 16%.
The stock touched a 52-week high of ₹1,008 on 23 April 2025, and a 52-week low of ₹471 on 14 August 2025.
Conclusion
PG Electroplast Ltd has demonstrated strong growth with robust revenue and profit expansion.
It has diversified manufacturing capabilities across consumer durable products and exposure to long-term structural demand in India’s appliance market.
The company is rapidly expanding with plans for a refrigerator plant in Andhra Pradesh. Construction has begun, with production expected to commence by the fourth quarter of FY27.
However, the market is concerned about the short to medium-term impact of the war on its business, which can affect profitability in the coming quarters.
About PG Electroplast
PG Electroplast Ltd is a major Indian Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) company that provides end-to-end manufacturing solutions to leading domestic and global brands.
It specializes in both original design manufacturing (ODM) and original equipment manufacturing (OEM), meaning it not only produces products designed by brands but can also help design and prototype products itself.
PG Electroplast delivers comprehensive final assembly solutions for products across industries, including air conditioners, washing machines, LED televisions, air coolers and more. The company currently caters to both OEM and ODM demand.
Investors should evaluate the company's fundamentals, corporate governance, and valuations of the stock as key factors when conducting due diligence before making investment decisions.
Happy investing.
Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com