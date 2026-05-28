P&G Hygiene Q4 Results: Net profit remains flat at ₹156 crore; declares ₹60/share final dividend

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care reported a mixed set of numbers for the March quarter and full financial year FY26, with quarterly performance impacted by softer demand conditions and pressure on sales, while annual earnings remained strong.

For Q4FY26, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹941.32 crore, down around 5% from ₹991.63 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, indicating moderation in consumer demand and weakness in volume growth. Total income during the quarter also declined to ₹953.79 crore from ₹1,010.76 crore a year ago.

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Despite lower sales, profit before tax rose marginally to ₹218.11 crore from ₹212.66 crore in Q4FY25, supported by cost controls and lower raw material expenses.

However, net profit slipped slightly to ₹153.13 crore compared to ₹156.10 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, weighed down by higher tax expenses and increased advertising and employee-related costs.

In terms of operating profitability, the company reported EBITDA of ₹220 crore, while EBITDA margins expanded by 186 basis points YoY.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a stronger performance, with revenue from operations rising to ₹4,290.42 crore from ₹3,374.42 crore in the previous year. Total income increased to ₹4,332.89 crore compared to ₹3,411.76 crore in FY25.

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Profit before tax for the year stood at ₹1,166.63 crore versus ₹862.16 crore a year ago, while net profit surged to ₹856.50 crore from ₹636.59 crore in the previous fiscal, driven by improved operating leverage, a better product mix, and higher profitability across segments.

The company also announced key leadership changes approved by its board of directors. Ghanashyam Hegde will cease to be the company secretary and compliance officer effective June 30, 2026, after taking up a regional role within P&G and will be redesignated as a non-executive director from July 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhartia will step down as Chief Financial Officer on June 30, 2026, due to a change in assignment within the group. The company has appointed Srividya Srinivasan as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer with effect from July 1, 2026.

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V. Kumar, Managing Director of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd., said, “We continue to strengthen our focus on consumers through meaningful innovation across our feminine care and healthcare portfolios, while remaining committed to the disciplined execution of our integrated growth strategy, anchored in a focused portfolio, superiority across product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and value, productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization, all directed towards driving sustainable, long-term value creation.”

Meanwhile, Gillette India, the shaving products manufacturer and a subsidiary of P&G, reported a strong set of numbers, with net profit rising 60.13% to ₹158.68 crore, while revenue from operations increased 12.74% YoY to ₹767.47 crore.

P&G Hygiene announces final dividend of ₹ 60/share Along with the company’s financial results, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care also announced a final dividend of ₹60 per equity share for FY26.

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“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹60 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing 62nd Annual General Meeting. Considering the interim dividend, including the one-time special dividend of ₹195 per share already declared, the total dividend payout for the fiscal year will stand at ₹255 per share, subject to shareholder approval,” the company said in its filing.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.