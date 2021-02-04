P&G Hygiene rallies 11% after strong Q2 performance

"Two factors makes PGHH an attractive long-term core holding such as huge category growth potential in the feminine hygiene segment, coupled with potential for market share gains due to considerable moats, and potential for higher margin gains from premiumization in the feminine hygiene segment over the long term. With the return of strong topline and earnings momentum and among the best of breed return on equity of over 50%, valuations look attractive at 48.7 times / 40.5 times FY2022 estimates / FY2023 estimates earnings per share. The brokerage has a buy rating on the stock" it added.