PGIM India Mutual Fund buys stake in stock that has tumbled 45% in one year3 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 11:22 AM IST
- PGIM India Mutual Fund has bought stake worth ₹15.32 crore in this mutual funds' favourite stock
PGIM India Mutual Fund has bought stake in beaten down stock Somany Ceramics that has tumbled over 45 per cent in last one year. As per the details available on NSE website, PGIM India Mutual Fund has bought 3.07 lakh Somany Ceramics shares paying ₹499.03 apiece. This means, the mutual fund has invested ₹15,32,02,210 or ₹15.32 crore in the bear-hit stock. The mutual fund bought these shares through a bulk deal executed on 4th January 2022.
