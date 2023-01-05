PGIM India Mutual Fund buys stake in stock that has tumbled 45% in one year

Somany Ceramics share price history

Somany Ceramics share price has remained under sell off heat for last one year and every rise in the stock in this period has came out as a big opportunity for bears. So, the stock has remained bears' favourite 'sell on rise' stock throughout the year. In last one month, Somany Ceramics share price has tumbled from ₹525 to ₹500 apiece levels, recording to the tune of more than 5 per cent descent in this time horizon. In last six months, this beaten down stock has slumped from around ₹575 to ₹500 per share levels, logging around 15 per cent loss in this time. Similarly, in last one year, Somany Ceramics share price has descended from around ₹900 apiece levels to ₹500 levels, sliding more than 45 per cent in this time.