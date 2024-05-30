Phalodi Satta Bazar Predictions: With only a few days ahead of the Lok Sabha election results 2024, Rajasthan's Phalodi Satta Bazaar has predicted a clear majority for the BJP with a seat share of around 300. Phalodi Satta Bazar has gained attention for its predictive betting assessments.

The betting market suggests a consecutive third-term victory for the Modi government, predicting they will win approximately 300 seats. In contrast, the Congress is projected to secure only 40-42 seats, a decline from their 52 seats in the 2019 elections. The remaining seats are expected to be secured among other parties.

The Phalodi Satta Bazaar has a history of accurate predictions, whether in elections, cricket matches, or weather forecasts. Despite a lower voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is still anticipated to win between 62 and 65 out of 80 seats. Several reports and the Phalodi Satta Bazaar prediction indicates that the BJP aims to capture all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP, with confidence in winning 335 to 340 seats overall.

Mint could not independently verify the report.

Domestic brokerage Samco Securities said it expects the BJP-led NDA to win around 300-320 seats. ‘’It seems that majority of the market participants too are going with this number,'' said the brokerage.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and individual circumstances may vary.

Nikita Prasad