Phalodi Satta Bazar predicts clear majority for BJP in Lok Sabha elections; Investors eye seat share, voter turnout
Phalodi Satta Bazar Prediction: The betting market suggests a consecutive third-term victory for the Modi government, predicting they will win approximately 300 seats. In contrast, the Congress is projected to secure only 40-42 seats
Phalodi Satta Bazar Predictions: With only a few days ahead of the Lok Sabha election results 2024, Rajasthan's Phalodi Satta Bazaar has predicted a clear majority for the BJP with a seat share of around 300. Phalodi Satta Bazar has gained attention for its predictive betting assessments.
