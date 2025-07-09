Phantom Digital Effects launches ₹60 crore QIP: All you need to know

Stocks to Watch: Small-cap stock Phantom Digital Effects has launched its Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue to raise up to ₹60 crore. The company, a leading creative visual effects (VFX) studio offering end-to-end services for films, web series, and commercials, opened its QIP on Tuesday, setting a floor price of ₹268.85 per share—reflecting a 10.27% discount to Monday's closing price of ₹299.65 apiece. The QIP will close on July 11.

The fundraising is being managed by GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited. The company stated that the proceeds from the QIP will be strategically deployed to accelerate Phantom Digital Effects' growth plans, including funding working capital requirements to support expected rapid expansion in the coming years.

Commenting on the development, Bejoy Arputharaj S, Managing Director of Phantom Digital Effects Limited, said, "Phantom Digital Effects is entering an exciting phase of growth, and this fundraising fuels our vision to set new benchmarks in the VFX industry. With the rising global demand for cutting-edge visual effects, this investment will accelerate our expansion, strengthen our creative and technological edge, and position us as a powerhouse in digital entertainment. The future of storytelling is evolving, and we are ready to lead the charge.”

PhantomFX continues to expand its global footprint through strategic growth initiatives, with operational hubs now established in the USA, Canada, the UK, China, and Dubai. The company recently completed the acquisition of Tippett Studio, the renowned, Oscar-winning VFX company headquartered in Berkeley, San Francisco, USA.

PhantomFX operates across 50,000 sq. ft. of secure IT park facilities in India and employs over 650 skilled artists. The company also leverages proprietary in-house project management tools to enhance productivity and deliver high-quality VFX solutions efficiently, as per the regulatory filing.

Phantom Digital Effects share price trend The company’s shares have made a strong rebound from their recent lows, recovering 29% since the start of March to trade at the current level of ₹302. This follows a 12-month bearish streak during which the stock lost 63% of its value.

Despite the sharp pullback, the stock still remains 50% below its all-time high of ₹593.45 apiece, recorded in August 2023.