The drug firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹351 crore for the quarter ended June, up 11.8% from ₹313.6 crore year-on-year (YoY) on account of robust sales in all markets. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹1,154 crore as against ₹884 crore for the same period a year ago. The company's key markets - US, Canada, Europe, and Australia - registered a growth of 16% and accounted for 61% of revenue during the first quarter.

