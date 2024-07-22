Pharma index gains more than 1% . Defensives in focus as markets break their winning momentum ahead of Budget’2024

  • Stock Market Today: Nifty Pharma Index gained more than 1% on Monday even as the Benchmark Nifty -50 Index was trading flat to marginally negative ahead of Budget. Granules, Torrent , Abbott, Dr Reddy's Laboratories , Alkem , IPCA were among prominent more than 1% gainers

Ujjval Jauhari
Published22 Jul 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Pharma index gains more than 1% . Defensives in focus ahead of Budget

Stock Market Today: Nifty Pharma Index gained more than 1% on Monday even as the Benchmark Nifty-50 index was trading marginally negative ahead of Budget'2024. The defensives remain is spotlight amidst volatility in the markets ahead of budget 2024.

Granules India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Abbott India , Dr Reddy's Laboratories , Alkem Laboratories, IPCA Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Life Sciences and JB Pharma (JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals ) share prices gained more than 1% contributing to gains of Nifty Pharma Index.

The health of the Indian Pharmaceutical manufacturers also remains steady. The Domestic pharma market is expected to grow well. 

Even Nifty Helthcare Index gained 1.10%. The diagnostic stocks as Metropolis Healthcare and Dr Lal Pathlabs gained 2.5-3.0 % contributing to the gains in addition to the pharma stocks mentioned above.

The Indian Pharmaceutical market (IPM) has posted growth of 8.7% yoy in 1QFY25, as per analysts at Kotak institutional Equities, largely led by improved traction in the acute segment. Although growth in June 2024 was relatively subdued at 6.7% yoy, the initial trends in FY2025 suggest better prospects for Indian Pharmaceutical market as per Kotak.

Meanwhile the companies having exposure to the international markets, mainly the US are also doing well.    

(More to come )

 

First Published:22 Jul 2024, 03:23 PM IST
