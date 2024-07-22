Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Pharma index gains more than 1% . Defensives in focus as markets break their winning momentum ahead of Budget'2024

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Nifty Pharma Index gained more than 1% on Monday even as the Benchmark Nifty -50 Index was trading flat to marginally negative ahead of Budget. Granules, Torrent , Abbott, Dr Reddy's Laboratories , Alkem , IPCA were among prominent more than 1% gainers

Stock Market Today: Nifty Pharma Index gained more than 1% on Monday even as the Benchmark Nifty-50 index was trading marginally negative ahead of Budget'2024. The defensives remain is spotlight amidst volatility in the markets ahead of budget 2024.

Granules India, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Abbott India , Dr Reddy's Laboratories , Alkem Laboratories, IPCA Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus Life Sciences and JB Pharma (JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals ) share prices gained more than 1% contributing to gains of Nifty Pharma Index.

The health of the Indian Pharmaceutical manufacturers also remains steady. The Domestic pharma market is expected to grow well.

Even Nifty Helthcare Index gained 1.10%. The diagnostic stocks as Metropolis Healthcare and Dr Lal Pathlabs gained 2.5-3.0 % contributing to the gains in addition to the pharma stocks mentioned above.

The Indian Pharmaceutical market (IPM) has posted growth of 8.7% yoy in 1QFY25, as per analysts at Kotak institutional Equities, largely led by improved traction in the acute segment. Although growth in June 2024 was relatively subdued at 6.7% yoy, the initial trends in FY2025 suggest better prospects for Indian Pharmaceutical market as per Kotak.

Meanwhile the companies having exposure to the international markets, mainly the US are also doing well.

(More to come )

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
