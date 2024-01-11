Pharma index in focus, up 3.45% YTD: Indian Pharma Market growth catches pace in December
Stock market today: The Pharma market growth after remaining tepid in November, caught pace in December as per reports. The improved pharma market growth rate is likely to have boosted investors confidence and is expected to be supporting gains for pharma stocks as reflected in gains by the index.
The Nifty Pharma Index remains in Focus and is up about 3.45% in January, outperforming the benchmark Nifty-50 index that is down around half a per cent.
