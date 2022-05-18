Pharmaceutical major Abbott India announced that its board has approved a payment of final dividend of ₹145 and special dividend of ₹130 per share of ₹10 each for the year ended March 2022. The aforesaid final dividend, if approved by the members, will be paid on and after August 17, 2022 onwards.

'The board of directors of Abbott India Ltd at its meeting held today on May 17, 2022, recommended payment of final dividend of ₹145/- and special dividend of ₹130/- per equity share of ₹10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 10, 2022," the company informed in an exchange filing.

Meanwhile, the company's net profit increased by 39% to ₹211 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had reported a net profit of ₹152 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Its revenue from operations rose to ₹1,255 crore in the period under review as compared with ₹1,096 crore in the year-ago period, it added. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company reported a net profit of ₹799 crore. It stood at ₹691 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations rose to ₹4,919 crore last fiscal, as against ₹4,310 crore in the previous year.