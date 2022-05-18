Pharma stock declares final dividend of 145, special dividend of 130

'The board of directors of Abbott India Ltd at its meeting held today on May 17, 2022, recommended payment of final dividend of ₹145/- and special dividend of ₹130/- per equity share of ₹10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 10, 2022," the company informed in an exchange filing.