Dividend paying stock: The board of directors of pharma company Sanofi India has recommended special dividend of ₹193 against face value of ₹10 per equity share (1930 per cent) for the financial year ending 31st December 2022. The company board announced the decision after its scheduled board meeting held on 26th July 2022. the board also fixed 8th August 2022 as record date for one time special dividend payment.

Sanofi India informed Indian bourses about the special dividend payment citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-Time Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 193 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2022. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.10 p.m. As informed earlier the Company has fixed 8th August 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the One-Time Special Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 22nd August 2022."

Here we list out 5 things that Sanofi India shareholders should know:

1] Special one time dividend: The company board has announced one time special dividend of ₹193 per equity share.

2] Sanofi India dividend record date: The record date for one time special dividend payment has been fixed on 8th August 2022.

3] Sanofi India dividend ex- date: Sanofi India will trade ex-dividend on 5th August 2022 as 6th and 7th August are Saturday and Sunday respectively.

4] Dividend payment: The said dividend will be paid on or after 22nd August 2022.

5] Dividend yield: Earlier on 12th April 2022, Sanofi India shares had trade ex-dividend for payment of ₹181 per equity share final dividend and ₹309 per share for special dividend, net dividend announced by the company in the year 2022 is ₹683 ( ₹193 + ₹309 + ₹109). Sanofi India share price today is ₹6,600 per share, this means current dividend yield of the stock in 2022 is whopping 10.35 per cent [( ₹683 / 6600) / 6600].