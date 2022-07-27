Pharma stock announces 1930% special dividend. 5 things you should know2 min read . Updated: 27 Jul 2022, 09:29 AM IST
- Dividend paying stock: The record date for one time special dividend payment has been fixed on 8th August 2022
Dividend paying stock: The board of directors of pharma company Sanofi India has recommended special dividend of ₹193 against face value of ₹10 per equity share (1930 per cent) for the financial year ending 31st December 2022. The company board announced the decision after its scheduled board meeting held on 26th July 2022. the board also fixed 8th August 2022 as record date for one time special dividend payment.