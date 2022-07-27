Pharma stock announces 1930% special dividend. 5 things you should know

Sanofi India informed Indian bourses about the special dividend payment citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today has declared One-Time Special Interim Dividend of Rs. 193 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ending 31st December 2022. The Meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 2.00 p.m. and concluded at 5.10 p.m. As informed earlier the Company has fixed 8th August 2022 as the record date for the purpose of payment of the One-Time Special Interim Dividend. The said dividend will be paid on or after 22nd August 2022."