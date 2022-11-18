Pharma stock announces buyback of shares at ₹325 after one year of listing2 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 01:00 PM IST
- Buyback of shares 2022: Pharma company has announced buyback for an amount not exceeding ₹25 crore
Buyback of shares 2022: The board of directors of Windlas Biotech Ltd has approved and declared buyback of shares after around one year of its listing on BSE and NSE exchange. The company board approved buyback of shares for an amount not exceeding ₹25 crore. The pharma company board announced buyback price not exceeding ₹325 per share. Buyback of shares will be done from the open market.