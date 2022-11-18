Pharma stock announces buyback of shares at 325 after one year of listing

Windlas Biotech share buyback 2022

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about the buyback of shares, the pharma company said, "This is in furtherance to our outcome dated November 08, 2022 and corrigendum to the Outcome dated November 09, 2022, informing about the decision of the board of directors (“Board") of the Company of Buy-back for an amount not exceeding ₹25,00,00,000/- (Rupees Twenty Five Crores Only) at a price not exceeding ₹325/- (Rupees Three Hundred and Twenty Five Only) per equity share (“Maximum Buy-back Price") payable in cash which represents 6.38 % and 6.39 % of the aggregate of the paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the audited standalone financial statements and audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended on March 31, 2022, respectively from the equity shareholders/ beneficial owners of the equity shares of the Company other than the Promoters, members of Promoter Group and persons in control of the Company (“Buyback Offer") from Open Market through Stock Exchange Mechanism in terms of the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018 (“Buyback Regulations").