Pharma stock approves interim dividend at 450%, record date next week
- The interim dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, June 15, 2022
While announcing its Q4FY22 earnings, drug firm Aurobindo Pharma said its board has recommended fourth interim dividend of 450% i.e ₹4.50 per equity share of Re 1/- each on the equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.
The company has already fixed the record date for the purpose of payment of fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 next week on Monday, June 7, 2022. The interim dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Monday reported a 28% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹576 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹801 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.
The pharma company's consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹5,809 crore as compared to ₹6,001.5 crore in the same period a year ago.
During the quarter, US formulations revenue declined by over 4% on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,728 crore, while the Europe formulations revenue stood at ₹1,540.7 crore, largely flat on year-on-year basis.
Aurobindo Pharma is a fully integrated pharma company. The pharma stock has declined over 47% in a year's period, whereas Aurobindo Pharma is down about 28% in 2022 (YTD) so far.