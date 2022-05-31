While announcing its Q4FY22 earnings, drug firm Aurobindo Pharma said its board has recommended fourth interim dividend of 450% i.e ₹4.50 per equity share of Re 1/- each on the equity share capital of the company for the financial year 2021-22.

The company has already fixed the record date for the purpose of payment of fourth interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22 next week on Monday, June 7, 2022. The interim dividend will be paid on or before Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Monday reported a 28% decline in its consolidated net profit at ₹576 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹801 crore in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

The pharma company's consolidated total revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at ₹5,809 crore as compared to ₹6,001.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

During the quarter, US formulations revenue declined by over 4% on a year-on-year basis to ₹2,728 crore, while the Europe formulations revenue stood at ₹1,540.7 crore, largely flat on year-on-year basis.

Aurobindo Pharma is a fully integrated pharma company. The pharma stock has declined over 47% in a year's period, whereas Aurobindo Pharma is down about 28% in 2022 (YTD) so far.