Pharma stock down 28% in 2022. Brokerage gives 'Buy' tag as 'stock attractive'2 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2022, 11:14 AM IST
- PhillipCapital has recommended its Buy on Biocon shares with revised target price
Considering the M&A in Biocon Biologics Limited (BBL), steady growth in Syngene and stake dilution in Biocon as well as Syngene, the brokerage house PhillipCapital estimates BIOS to deliver 51%/48% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales/earnings over FY22-24 to ₹186.23 bn/ ₹15.90 bn (implying earnings cut of 12%).
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started