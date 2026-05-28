Pharma stock declares 18% final dividend along with Q4 results 2026

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, one of India’s leading healthcare companies, announced a final dividend of ₹1.80 per equity share for FY26 along with its March quarter and full-year FY26 financial results.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of 18% (i.e., ₹1.80 per equity share) on equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company,” the company said in its earnings filing.

For Q4FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹11.63 crore, compared to ₹11.57 crore in Q4FY25, registering a marginal growth of 0.52% year-on-year. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹183.08 crore, compared to ₹161.30 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a growth of 13.5% YoY.

EBITDA for Q4FY26 came in at ₹20.66 crore, compared to ₹19.84 crore in Q4FY25, marking a growth of 4.13% YoY. Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹5.81.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported revenue growth driven by strong domestic and export market demand, while profitability remained stable amid rising operational and input costs. The company said it remains focused on expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its presence across regulated and semi-regulated markets.

Speaking on the financial performance and future plans, Mr. Munjal Patel, Director of Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd., said, “We are pleased to conclude FY26 on a strong note with healthy growth momentum driven by robust demand, improved operational efficiencies, and consistent execution across markets.”

“We remain focused on strengthening our product portfolio, expanding our domestic and international presence, and investing in research and manufacturing capabilities. Backed by a debt-free balance sheet and strong fundamentals, we remain confident of sustaining profitable growth and creating long-term value for stakeholders,” he further added.

Lincoln Pharma targets ₹ 1,000 crore revenue milestone in three years Looking ahead, the company is targeting revenue of ₹1,000 crore within the next three years, driven by expansion into high-value product segments and entry into new markets. This target forms part of its broader strategy to achieve an annual growth rate of 15–18%, supported by strong performance across the cardiac, diabetic, dermatology, and ENT segments.

The company said it remains committed to expanding its global footprint while addressing diverse healthcare needs. In addition, CRISIL Ratings, on January 9, reaffirmed its ‘CRISIL A/Stable/CRISIL A1’ ratings on Lincoln Pharmaceuticals’ bank facilities, reflecting the promoters’ strong industry experience, established market position, and healthy financial profile, despite working capital intensity and regulatory and competitive challenges.

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