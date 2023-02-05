Pharma stock declares 45 interim dividend, posts 71% net profit growth in Q3

Commenting on the healthy performance in Q3, Mr. Milind Thatte, Managing Director, P&G Health India, said “We delivered sales of ₹596.6 crores for half year, up by 10% over year ago, despite macroeconomic challenges, including rising inflation and high input costs. We have witnessed consistent growth over the second quarter and an overall promising first half of the year. Our encouraging financial results in the second quarter can be attributed to our core belief of bringing care closer to patients through innovative approaches. With continued focus on the health and wellness of patients and consumers, we launched Polybion A injection, a new and improved formulation, which can help doctors effectively manage the recovery of their patients, while giving a good boost to energy levels. On World Iron Deficiency Day, P&G Health in partnership with FOGSI (The Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India) initiated the 'Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra', a 40-day Bus Yatra across 20 cities and 5 states to create awareness on Iron Deficiency Anemia. As a leader in Nerve Health and a partner to International Diabetes Federation, on World Diabetes Day 2022, P&G Health launched a large scale collective awareness effort on Peripheral Neuropathy which was recognized among India’s top diabetes campaigns by Obesity International."