Pharma stock declares ₹702 share buyback at a premium of 13%3 min read . Updated: 01 Dec 2022, 05:48 PM IST
- With a market cap of ₹283.39 crore, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the pharmaceutical industry.
With a market cap of ₹283.39 crore, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a pharmaceutical company with its headquarters in Mumbai, India, is present in 13 different nations. The company's Board of Directors has approved a proposal to buyback up to 165242 fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of INR 10 each for ₹702 each. Taking into account the stock's closing price today, the buyback price implies a premium of 13.68%. The maximum buyback size is ₹11.60 Cr.