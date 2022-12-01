Pharma stock declares 702 share buyback at a premium of 13%

The company has said in a stock exchange filing that “The Board of Directors of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited (the “Company") at its meeting held on 01st December, 2022 has approved a proposal to buyback by the Company of up to 165242 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of INR10/- (Indian Rupees Ten only) each (“Equity Shares") at a price not exceeding INR 702/- (Indian Rupees Seven Hundred Two only) per Equity Share (the “Maximum Buyback Price") payable in cash for an aggregate amount not exceeding INR 11,60,00,000/- (Rupees Eleven Crore Sixty Lac only) (the “Maximum Buy-back Size"), from the shareholders of the Company excluding promoters, promoter group and persons who are in control of the Company, via the “Open Market" route through the stock exchanges mechanism, i.e., using the electronic trading facilities of the stock exchanges where the Equity Shares of the Company are listed (.e., BSE Limited), in accordance with the provisions under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (“Buyback Regulations") and the Companies Act, 2013 (including the rules and regulations framed thereunder), as amended, and other applicable provisions (the process hereinafter referred to as the “Buyback")."