Pharma stock Dipna Pharmachem to declare bonus shares, stock split this month. Details here
The micro-cap pharma company has set a board meeting on 26th April 2024 to discuss bonus share, and stock split proposal
Bonus shares, stock split: the board of directors of the pharma company Dipna Pharmachem Ltd is going to consider and approve the proposal for the issuance of bonus shares and stock subdivision in its meeting scheduled on 26th April 2024. The BSE-listed micro-cap pharma company informed Indian stock market exchanges bout the proposal in an exchange filing on Monday. After the spread of this stock market news today, the penny stock witnessed strong buying interest in the Tuesday morning deals. Dipna Pharmachem share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹10.10 apiece on BSE, logging a nearly 7 percent intraday rise against its Monday's close of ₹9.45 apiece.
