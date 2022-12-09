Pharma stock is 186% above 52-week-low, record date fixed for 2:1 bonus shares

The shares of Zim Laboratories Ltd closed today at ₹315.55 apiece, down by 1.45% from the previous close of ₹320.20. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,233 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 6,510 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 4.76% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 4.88% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹388.00 on (21/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹110.15 on (22/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 18.67% below the 1-year high and 186.47% above the 1 year low.

