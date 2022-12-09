Pharma stock is 186% above 52-week-low, record date fixed for 2:1 bonus shares

Pharma stock is 186% above 52-week-low, record date fixed for 2:1 bonus shares1 min read . 07:03 PM IST
- With a market worth of Rs. 512.51 Cr., Zim Laboratories Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the pharmaceutical industry.
With a market worth of Rs. 512.51 Cr., Zim Laboratories Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. The firm was founded in 1989 and is involved in the development, production, and delivery of distinctive generic pharmaceuticals in oral solid doses in addition to providing finished formulations (FF) and pre-formulation intermediates (PFI) for a number of therapeutic areas. For the purpose of 2:1 bonus shares, the Board of Directors has declared record date on which market watchers can have a look.
With a market worth of Rs. 512.51 Cr., Zim Laboratories Ltd. is a small-cap business that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. The firm was founded in 1989 and is involved in the development, production, and delivery of distinctive generic pharmaceuticals in oral solid doses in addition to providing finished formulations (FF) and pre-formulation intermediates (PFI) for a number of therapeutic areas. For the purpose of 2:1 bonus shares, the Board of Directors has declared record date on which market watchers can have a look.
The Board of Directors of the company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors have fixed Thursday, 22nd December, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2 :1 i.e. 2 (Two) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the existing Members of the Company."
The Board of Directors of the company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of Listing Regulations, the Board of Directors have fixed Thursday, 22nd December, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining the Members who shall be entitled for allotment of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 2 :1 i.e. 2 (Two) new fully paid-up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs. 10/- each held by the existing Members of the Company."
The shares of Zim Laboratories Ltd closed today at ₹315.55 apiece, down by 1.45% from the previous close of ₹320.20. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,233 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 6,510 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 4.76% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 4.88% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹388.00 on (21/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹110.15 on (22/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 18.67% below the 1-year high and 186.47% above the 1 year low.
The shares of Zim Laboratories Ltd closed today at ₹315.55 apiece, down by 1.45% from the previous close of ₹320.20. The stock recorded a total volume of 2,233 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 6,510 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has fallen 4.76% and on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 4.88% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹388.00 on (21/11/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹110.15 on (22/12/2021), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 18.67% below the 1-year high and 186.47% above the 1 year low.
For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 33.26% and a public stake of 66.74%. For the financial year ended March or FY22, the company reported an ROE of 8.65%, a Return on Capital Employed of 12.52% and a Return on Assets (RoA) of 4.37%. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded an EPS of ₹13.36, Price to Earning Ratio (PE) of 23.88, a book value per share of 115.33, and a PB ratio of 2.77, as per the data of StockEdge.
For the quarter ended September 2022 or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 33.26% and a public stake of 66.74%. For the financial year ended March or FY22, the company reported an ROE of 8.65%, a Return on Capital Employed of 12.52% and a Return on Assets (RoA) of 4.37%. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company recorded an EPS of ₹13.36, Price to Earning Ratio (PE) of 23.88, a book value per share of 115.33, and a PB ratio of 2.77, as per the data of StockEdge.