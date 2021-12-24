In September last year, the board of directors of Laurus Labs had approved sub-division (stock split) of equity shares of the company from existing face value of ₹10 each to face value of ₹2 each (i.e. split of 1 equity share of ₹10 into 5 equity shares of ₹2 each), to make the stock more affordable for the small retail investors and to increase liquidity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}