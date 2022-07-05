Pharma stock rallies 17% as board to consider bonus shares issue this week2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 11:26 AM IST
- Marksans Pharma's board will meet on July 8, 2022 to consider the proposal for bonus shares issue
Shares of Marksans Pharma rallied more than 17% to ₹50 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's trading session after the company informed its plans to consider the issue of bonus shares. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.