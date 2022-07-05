Pharma stock rallies 17% as board to consider bonus shares issue this week

The company's board will meet this week on Friday, July 8, 2022 to consider the proposal for bonus shares issue. “We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 8th July, 2022 to consider the proposal for buyback of fully paid up equity shares of the Company upto such amount of the aggregate of Company's paid up equity share capital and free reserves," Marksans Pharma said in an exchange filing.