Pharma stock Morepen Laboratories near 52-week high after Q3 results 2024. Will it climb to a new peak?
Morepen share price is on an uptrend and is close to a fresh breakout at ₹55. Once it breaches this hurdle, the stock may reach ₹60 and ₹64 levels in the short term, say experts
Stock market today: After climbing to 52-week high of ₹56.20 apiece on NSE in the last week of December 2023, shares of Morepen Laboratories Ltd remained in the base building mode for near one month. However, the pharma stock is trying to come out of the base building mode and the stock has been rising continuously from the last week of january 2024.
