Pharma stock sets record date for 1:10 stock split, net income up 281% in Q32 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 05:44 PM IST
A small-cap pharmaceutical company with a market worth of ₹59.14 Cr is Vivanza Biosciences Ltd. The company is a bioscience-related pharmaceutical production and marketing enterprise. Vivanza Biosciences Ltd, with its headquarters in Gujarat, India, was founded in April 2016. For the purpose of determining the eligibility of the shareholders for 1:10 stock split issue, the Board of Directors of the company has declared record date which market observers may take into account.
