Pharma stock sets record date for 1:10 stock split, net income up 281% in Q3

Vivanza Biosciences said today in a stock exchange filing that “we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, March 04, 2023 at Registered Office of the Company has inter alia considered and approved the Friday, March 24, 2023 Record Date for the purpose of determining eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of subdivision of one (1) Equity Share having face value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten) each into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of nominal value of Rs. 1/- each in the Share Capital of the Company."