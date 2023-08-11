Pharma stock declares stock split in 1:10 ratio. Details here2 min read 11 Aug 2023, 01:43 PM IST
Record date for stock split will be announced later, pharma company said in its latest exchange filing
Stock split 2023: Board of directors of Sigachi Industries Ltd has considered and approve stock subdivision in its meeting, which took place on Thursday. The small-cap company board declared stock split in 1:10 ratio, which means one stock with a face value of ₹10 would be subdivided in 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 per equity share. The company informed Indian bourses about stock split decision and said that stock split record date will be announced in near term.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started