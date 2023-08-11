Stock split 2023: Board of directors of Sigachi Industries Ltd has considered and approve stock subdivision in its meeting, which took place on Thursday. The small-cap company board declared stock split in 1:10 ratio, which means one stock with a face value of ₹10 would be subdivided in 10 shares with a face value of Re 1 per equity share. The company informed Indian bourses about stock split decision and said that stock split record date will be announced in near term.

Sigachi Industries stock split details

Informing Indian stock market bourses about stock split decision, Sigachi Industries said, "Pursuant to Regulations 33 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015") this is to inform the Exchanges that the Board of Directors of Sigachi Industries Limited ("the Company') at its meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, 10.08.2023 has considered and approved, inter-alia, Sub-division/ stock split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/-each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up. The Record Date for the purpose of subdivision of equity shares will be intimated to the Exchanges subsequently, after the approval of the resolution for sub-division by the shareholders at AGM. Further details on sub-division in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure C."

Sigachi Industries news

The board of directors of the pharma company also approved allotment of 1,09,75,000 Convertible Warrants at an issue price of ₹261/- per warrant to Promoters and Non-Promoters in aggregate, as approved earlier by the General Body and in terms of the In-principle approval accorded by the Exchanges.

SIGACHI INDUSTRIES More Information

The board of directors of the pharma company also approved acquisition of 2,88,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each constituting 80% of paid-up Equity Share Capital in Trimax Bio Sciences Private Limited for Rs. 100 Crores and proposal for further acquisition of balance 20% of the paid-up Equity Share Capital of Trimax Bio Sciences Private Limited after 3 years for a sum of Rs.25 Crores or 8.5 times of EBITDA multiples, whichever is higher with purchasers’ call option. Further, details of acquisition and Share Purchase Agreement with Trimax Bio Sciences Private Limited in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure E.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.