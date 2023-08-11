Pharma stock declares stock split in 1:10 ratio. Details here

Sigachi Industries stock split details

Informing Indian stock market bourses about stock split decision, Sigachi Industries said, "Pursuant to Regulations 33 and 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015") this is to inform the Exchanges that the Board of Directors of Sigachi Industries Limited ("the Company') at its meeting held today, i.e., on Thursday, 10.08.2023 has considered and approved, inter-alia, Sub-division/ stock split of existing 1 (one) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/-each fully paid up into 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each fully paid up. The Record Date for the purpose of subdivision of equity shares will be intimated to the Exchanges subsequently, after the approval of the resolution for sub-division by the shareholders at AGM. Further details on sub-division in terms of SEBI Circular No. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclosed as Annexure C."