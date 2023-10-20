Pharma stock Sigachi Industries rises 10% to hit 52-week high after JV, 1:10 stock split. Do you own?
Sigachi Industries Ltd has signed a deal with Saudi National Projects Investment Ltd (SNP) and announced a joint venture Sigachi Arabia
Stock at record high: Sigachi Industries shares have been in uptrend since early morning deals. Sigachi Industries share price today opened with an upside gap at ₹39.30 apiece on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹43.85 per share, which turned out its new 52-week high as well.
