Ajanta Pharma's board will meet next week on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 to consider bonus shares issue, subject to approval by the shareholders of the company, along with its financial results for the year ended March 31, 2022. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

"we hereby inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 10th May 2022 to inter-alia consider: a. Audited Financial Results (consolidated & standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022; b. Audited Financial Statements (consolidated & standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2022 and c. Issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company," the company announced in an exchange filing earlier this week.

Established in 1973 and headquartered in Mumbai-India, Ajanta Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in development, manufacture and marketing of finished dosages in domestic and international markets. The pharma stock is down more than 14% in a year's period whereas it has fallen over 22% in 2022 (YTD) so far.