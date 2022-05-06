Pharma stock to consider bonus shares issue next week. Details inside

"we hereby inform that a meeting of the board of directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 10th May 2022 to inter-alia consider: a. Audited Financial Results (consolidated & standalone) of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2022; b. Audited Financial Statements (consolidated & standalone) for the year ended 31st March 2022 and c. Issue of bonus shares subject to approval by the shareholders of the company," the company announced in an exchange filing earlier this week.