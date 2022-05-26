Torrent Pharma's board has approved a final dividend of ₹23 per equity share of ₹5 each, including the special dividend of ₹15 per share, the company announced while releasing its Q4FY22 results. The final dividend amount, if declared by the shareholders, is proposed to be paid/dispatched on or around August 4, 2022.

“the board has recommended to the members a final dividend of Rs. 23/- (460%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each including the special dividend of Rs. 15/~ per equity share," the pharma company informed in an exchange filing.

Torrent Pharma's consolidated loss stood at ₹118 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 on account of impairment provision of ₹425 crore related to discontinuation of liquids business in the US.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹324 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal. Revenue rose to ₹2,131 crore during the period under review as against ₹1,937 crore in the same period of FY21.

The company said its board has approved to seek shareholder nod to raise up to ₹5,000 core through various means including Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

The pharma stock is up more than 6% in a year's period, whereas it has declined over 11% in 2022 (YTD) so far.