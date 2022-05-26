OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Pharma stock approves final dividend of 23 including special dividend
Listen to this article

Torrent Pharma's board has approved a final dividend of 23 per equity share of 5 each, including the special dividend of 15 per share, the company announced while releasing its Q4FY22 results. The final dividend amount, if declared by the shareholders, is proposed to be paid/dispatched on or around August 4, 2022.

“the board has recommended to the members a final dividend of Rs. 23/- (460%) per equity share of Rs. 5/- each including the special dividend of Rs. 15/~ per equity share," the pharma company informed in an exchange filing.

Torrent Pharma's consolidated loss stood at 118 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022 on account of impairment provision of 425 crore related to discontinuation of liquids business in the US.

The company had reported a net profit of 324 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21 fiscal. Revenue rose to 2,131 crore during the period under review as against 1,937 crore in the same period of FY21.

The company said its board has approved to seek shareholder nod to raise up to 5,000 core through various means including Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

MINT PREMIUM See All

The pharma stock is up more than 6% in a year's period, whereas it has declined over 11% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout