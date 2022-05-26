Pharma stock approves final dividend of 23 including special dividend

Torrent Pharma's board has approved a final dividend of ₹23 per equity share of ₹5 each, including the special dividend of ₹15 per share, the company announced while releasing its Q4FY22 results. The final dividend amount, if declared by the shareholders, is proposed to be paid/dispatched on or around August 4, 2022.

