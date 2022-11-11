Pharma stock trading at a discount of 23% from the high, 400% dividend declared

The shares of IPCA Laboratories Ltd closed today at ₹865.00 apiece, down by 2.63% from the previous close of ₹888.35. In trade today the stock recorded a total volume of 782,521 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 220,772 shares. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,128.50 on (10-January-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹831.05 on (13-June-2022), indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 23.34% below the high and 4.08% above the low. For the quarter ended September or Q2FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 46.29%, FIIs stake of 10.57%, DIIs stake of 33.46%, a Government stake of 0.32% and a public stake of 9.34%.