Laurus Labs is a mid cap company recorded a market cap of ₹16,571.60 Cr during Friday's closing. During its last trading session, the stock ended on a green note up by over 5% after it declares second interim dividend and strong Q4 results.

The Board of Directors “have approved for the payment of 02nd interim dividend of Rs. 1.20/- (60%) per equity share of Rs.2/- each, for the Financial Year 2022-23. Further, pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Company has fixed “May 10, 2023" as “Record Date" for determining the eligibility of the Shareholders. The Dividend amount will be paid on or after May 18, 2023," said Laurus Labs in a stock exchange filing.

During Q4FY23, the company recorded revenues of ₹1,381 Cr, down by 3% YoY from ₹1,425 Cr during Q4FY22, Laurus Labs said its revenue from operations was down due to lower sales particularly in CDMO-Synthesis and ARVs FDF. Laurus Labs said its gross margins reached 49.7% in Q4FY23 down by 230 bps YoY and 370 bps QoQ due to change in product mix.

During 4Q/FY23, the company’s net profit stood at ₹103 Cr compared to ₹230 Cr during 4Q/FY22 and ₹203 Cr during 3Q/FY23, representing a fall of 55% YoY and 49% QoQ. Laurus Labs said its EPS reached ₹1.9 in 4Q/FY23 as against ₹4.3 in 4Q/FY22 and ₹3.7 in 3Q/FY23, representing a fall of 56% YoY and 49% QoQ.

Commenting on the highlights, Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Satyanarayana Chava said “FY23 has been a year of significant achievement and meaningful progress despite a challenging macro environment. We delivered strong full year results driven by robust underlying business performance in our key growth pillars CDMO, and Non-ARVs generic portfolio. Our R&D driven commercial strategy continued to make advancements at speed and we are making efficient use of strongly linked technology platform and manufacturing excellence to seize new business opportunities, and widening our target market. Our investment programs are well on track with a focus on long-term success. We are also continuing to drive forward our sustainability agenda. We are entering FY24 with greater confidence that we’re creating a sustainable engine that will bring forth greater business resilience and generate long term sustainable value for stakeholders well into next decade."

Commenting on the results, V V Ravi Kumar, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer said “We delivered good financial performance for FY23 in line with our revised outlook. We achieved ₹6,041 crs in revenues, representing 22% revenues growth, and ₹1,594 crs EBITDA, equating to 26.4% margin. Business mix had positively contributed to margins but the negative operating leverage on new capacities commissioned, higher inflation and Fx impact let to the overall margin fall compared to last year. We are working on several initiatives around efficiency improvement, which should partly mitigate its impact in FY24. Our future capex projects towards strengthening CDMO and Non-ARV generics are advancing as per schedule and Debt leverage position remains comfortable. Our Q4 results was challenging driven by steep fall in CDMO revenues and higher upfront cost of Capex projects and R&D Projects. We achieved, ₹1,381 crs in revenues, representing 3% revenues decline, and ₹287 crs EBITDA, resulting in 20.8% margin."

On Friday, the shares of Laurus Labs closed on the BSE at ₹307.65 apiece, up by 5.27% from the previous close of ₹292.25. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹605.50 on (18/08/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹279.65 on (28/04/2023), indicating that at the current market price, the stock is trading 49.19% below the 1 year high and 10.01% above the recent 1 year low.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

