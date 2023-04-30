Pharma stock trading at a discount of 49% from 52-week-high declares 2nd interim dividend: Check record date here

Commenting on the results, V V Ravi Kumar, Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer said “We delivered good financial performance for FY23 in line with our revised outlook. We achieved ₹6,041 crs in revenues, representing 22% revenues growth, and ₹1,594 crs EBITDA, equating to 26.4% margin. Business mix had positively contributed to margins but the negative operating leverage on new capacities commissioned, higher inflation and Fx impact let to the overall margin fall compared to last year. We are working on several initiatives around efficiency improvement, which should partly mitigate its impact in FY24. Our future capex projects towards strengthening CDMO and Non-ARV generics are advancing as per schedule and Debt leverage position remains comfortable. Our Q4 results was challenging driven by steep fall in CDMO revenues and higher upfront cost of Capex projects and R&D Projects. We achieved, ₹1,381 crs in revenues, representing 3% revenues decline, and ₹287 crs EBITDA, resulting in 20.8% margin."

