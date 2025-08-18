Pharma stock under ₹50 jumps 4% after Q1 results 2025 and business updates

Stock Market Today: Pharma stock under ₹50 gained more than 3% during intraday trades on Monday after Q1 results for 2025 were announced on Friday after market hours and business updates pertaining to an acquisition. Check details about Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited

Pharma stock under ₹ 50: Sudarshan Pharma Industries Q1 Results Sudarshan Pharma Industries, during the quarter ending June 2025, reported a net profit of ₹3.74 crore compared to a loss of ₹1.18 crore in the year ago quarter. On the sequential basis the net profit declined from ₹7.03 crore during the January-March 2025 quarter; however, the previous quarter had seen exceptional gains of ₹1.65 crore.

The revenue from operations at ₹142.31 crore during Q1FY26, however, jumped close to 40% compared to ₹101.73 crore in Q1FY25. On the sequential basis the revenues, however, dipped slightly compared to . ₹161.57 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter.

Pharma stock under ₹ 50: Sudarshan Pharma Industries, acquisition updates Sudarshan Pharma Industries, in addition to Q1 financial results, also announced the acquisition updates. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries said that the company shall acquire land, buildings, plant & machinery assets, and an area totaling approximately 1563.15 square meters. located in the state of Telangana, from Srigen Lifesciences Private Limited. The total sale consideration as per Sudarshan Pharma is ₹25.50 crore.

It has developed 50 potential API key starting materials having viable commercial technology.

A few key starting materials were held as patent rights by Srigen Lifesciences Private Limited and are currently being manufactured on a commercial scale with proper regulatory documentation support. The plant has 80-kiloliter reactor capacity in its manufacturing facility.

The acquisition will lead to strengthening production capacities of Sudarshan Pharma Industries.

Pharma stock under ₹ 50: Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price movement Sudarshan Pharma Industries' share price opened at ₹31.50 , on the BSE on Monday. At the time of opening, the Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price was more than 1% higher compared to the previous trading session's closing price of ₹31.06. The Sudarshan Pharma Industries share price thereafter rose to intraday highs of ₹32.50, which meant gains of more than 4% during the intraday trades.