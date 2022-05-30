Unichem Laboratories said its board has recommended a dividend of ₹4 (200%) per equity share of ₹2/- each, for FY22, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). Shares of Unichem Labs rallied more than 17% to ₹278 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trading session.

“We would like to inform you that Board of Directors at its meeting held on Friday, May 27, 2022 has Recommended Dividend of ₹4/-(200%) per equity share of Rs.2/- each, for the year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting," the pharma company informed in an exchange filing on Friday.

Unichem Laboratories on Friday said its consolidated net profit stood at ₹71 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022. The drug firm had reported a net loss of ₹41 lakh in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal. Revenue from operations rose to ₹370 crore in the fourth quarter as against ₹274 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full financial year 2021-22, the company reported a net profit of ₹33 crore as against ₹34 crore in FY21. Revenue from operations rose to ₹1,270 crore for FY22 as against ₹1,235 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The pharma stock is down over 18% in a year's period, whereas the counter is up nearly 10% in 2022 (YTD) so far.