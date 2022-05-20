Shares of Zydus Lifesciences surged more than 5% to ₹356 apiece on the BSE in Friday's afternoon deals after the drug firm announced share buyback, recommended final dividend along with its release of Q4FY22 earnings.

“The Board of Directors at their meeting held today have recommended final dividend of Rs. 2.50/- (@ 250%) per equity share of Re. 1/- each, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on August 10, 2022," Zydus Lifesciences informed in an exchange filing.

The company further informed that the Record Date has been fixed as Friday, July 29, 2022 to determine the list of shareholders entitled to receive the Final Dividend for the financial year 2021-22, recommended by the board, subject to the approval of the same by the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The Company shall make the payment of dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, on or after August 16, 2022 subject to the approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on August 10, 2022, it added.

Meanwhile, Zydus Lifesciences announced share buyback not exceeding 1,15,38,461 shares or 1.13% fully paid-up equity shares of the company, with record date fixed on 2nd June 2022 and buyback price at ₹650 per share.

Zydus Lifesciences is a global, fully integrated pharmaceutical company. The pharma stock is down over 42% in a year's period, and has declined about 25% in 2022 (YTD) so far.