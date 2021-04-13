Pharma stocks back in favour on covid-led drug demand

Analysts expect pharma stocks to resume its uptrend and eventually outperform the benchmark over medium term. Pharma stocks outperformed in 2020, but had lost steam in beginning of this year. However, the sentiment has turned in last two months as covid cases continue to rise

With covid related medicines are flying off the shelves, Indian pharma stocks are back in favour among investors. As the government on Tuesday said it would allow the granting of emergency licenses for covid vaccines that have received authorization in the US, UK, Europe, Japan or from the World Health Organization (WHO), stocks in the sector is likely to get investor preference once again after facing a dull period in last few months.

In September last year, RDIF and Dr Reddy’s announced an agreement to collaborate on clinical trial and distribution of Sputnik V vaccine in India. As per the agreement, RDIF was expected to supply 200 million doses which was later revised upward to 250 million doses. The initial supply of the vaccine is expected to come from Russia/South Korea, till domestic manufacturers start production, which is expected in Q3 2021.

According to estimates by Kunal Dhamesha and Anas Dadarkar analysts, Emkay Global Financial Services there could be an upside of ₹60- ₹400 per share for Dr Reddy's assuming pricing of Rs150 or ₹750 per dose. RDIF has entered into manufacturing agreement with multiple partners in India with a total production commitment of up to 852 million doses. Most of these partners are expected to start production by Q2/Q3 of 2021.

Stocks like Dr Reddy’s, Cipla and Cadila Healthcare are already up 10-14% this month so far.

Climbing nearly 4% in April so far, Nifty Pharma has beaten benchmark index Nifty for two consecutive months. Analysts expect pharma stocks to resume its uptrend and eventually outperform the benchmark over medium term. Pharma stocks outperformed in 2020, but had lost steam in beginning of this year. However, the sentiment has turned in last two months as covid cases continue to rise.

Nifty Pharma ended 2020 with 61% gains outpacing 15% rise of Nifty. However, subsequently in January and February, Nifty Pharma lost 6% and 2% respectively. This month so far, Nifty Pharma gained around 4% while Nifty is down about 3%.

They believe that the impact of covid and lockdown may continue to see capacity expansion for intermediates/ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (APIs) as India may emerge as an alternate source for raw-materials.

Analysts expect pharma companies to report healthy corporate earnings in March quarter. "In Q4FY21, we estimate pharma would report 7% and 25% revenue/ net profit growth. In India, while field force activity has picked up, recovery has been slower than expected. However, optically India would grow at 10% on a favourable base—impacted by covid-19 related delay," said analysts, Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

