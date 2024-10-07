Markets
The US wants to cut its reliance on Chinese pharma. These stocks could benefit.
Sriparna Ghosal 7 min read 07 Oct 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Summary
- On 9 September the US House of Representatives passed the draft of the Biosecure Act, which aims to prohibit US pharma companies from doing business with five Chinese drugmakers over the next eight years.
Indian contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) have been gaining a strong foothold in the pharmaceutical sector, banking on the country’s growing prominence as a research and development (R&D) hub. Before delving further into the factors driving the growth of the industry, let us understand what exactly the job of a CDMO entails.
