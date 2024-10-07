The company has also bought 17 acres of land in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, to enhance the scale of its operations. For FY24, total revenue came in at ₹3,291 crore, up from ₹3,264 crore in FY23, while revenue from operations grew 9% year-on-year. For the June quarter, revenue grew to ₹727 crore, marginally up from ₹716 crore in the year-ago period. For fiscal year 2024, profit after tax grew by 12% to ₹519 crore. With a trailing price-to-earnings multiple of 75.7x, Syngene’s stock is fairly expensive.