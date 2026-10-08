Pharma stocks to buy ahead of Q2 results: Acutaas Chemicals, Mankind Pharma, Ipca Labs - Max upside? Target price

harmPharma stocks to buy: Sun Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Ipca Labs, Mankind Pharma and Acutaas Chemicals are likely to be key pharmaceutical companies to deliver strong results for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, according to InCred Equities latest report.

The brokerage remains bullish on Acutaas, Mankind Pharma and Ipca Labs, as it sees up to 49.89% upside in these pharma stocks. However, companies like Dr Reddy's Labs, Divi's Labs, Lupin, Cipla, Torrent Pharma, and Blue Jet Healthcare may see some pressure in Q2FY27, as per InCred experts.

Pharma Q2 outlook Pharmaceutical companies are expected to fare better in the second quarter of FY27, with Sun Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, Ipca Labs, Mankind Pharma, and Acutaas Chemicals likely to be among top performers.

Reported numbers by these companies is likely to continue to benefit from the Indian Rupee depreciation for export-oriented players, noted InCred Equities while highlighting that input costs will remain the margin watch as high freight costs persist.

Top pharma stocks to buy

Stock Target Price ( ₹ ) Oct 7 Close ( ₹ ) Upside to Target Acutaas Chemicals 4,757 3,172.45 49.90% Mankind Pharma 2,945 2,494.85 18% Ipca Laboratories 2,044 1,939.15 5.44%

Acutaas Chemicals share price target The brokerage gave an ‘Add’ rating to the stock with a target price of ₹4757 per share. The company combines a visible CDMO pipeline with new businesses now ramping, “which makes it our preferred name among the API and CDMO companies in 2QFY27,” stated the brokerage in its report.

Acutaas Chemicals share price was trading 3.58% lower at ₹3059 per share on BSE with an Mcap of ₹25,044.38 crore at 2 pm on THursday. THe pharmaceutical stock has delivered 118% return in one year, 266% return in two years, and 411% return in three years.

Mankind Pharma share price target Mankind Pharma stock received an ‘Add’ rating with a target price of ₹2945 per share. The Delhi-headquartered company may see recovery in the acute therapy portfolio alongside an R&D pivot towards complex niche molecules and innovation.

“The 25.5-26.5% EBITDA band and the 71%+ gross margin guidance look achievable after a 26.3% EBITDA margin in 1QFY27, but the higher effective tax rate, at 25.4% against 17.7% a year ago, keeps PAT growth below EBITDA growth through FY27F,” read the InCred equities report.

The stock was trading 5.23% lower at ₹2366.45 per share on BSE at 2:20 pm. The pharma stock has delivered -3.39% return in one year, -9.15% return in two years, and 31% return in three years.

Ipca Laboratories share price target InCred Equities maintained an ‘Add’ rating for the stock with a target price of ₹2044 per share. Ipca Laboratories may benefit from export volume growth and operating leverage. Its associate company Unichem may see margin recovery in Q2FY27, as per the brokerage report.

Ipca Laboratories share price was trading 0.26% higher at ₹1944.26 per share on BSE at 2:20 pm. The pharmaceutical stock has delivered 43% return in one year, 26% return in two years and around 108% return in three years.