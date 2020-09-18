Pharma stocks today have their best day in over a month. Cipla, Dr Reddy's surge

"There was a sharp fall in the markets that pushed the Nifty down by over 100 points from the day's high. However, we were quick to regain most of the fall towards the end of the day. The markets continue to respect the 11500 level which is heartening for the bulls. The key level to be respected is 11300-11350 and if we can manage that, we should be able to achieve 11800 by the expiry next week."